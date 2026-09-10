Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and could explore a swap deal that would send Eduardo Camavinga to Anfield in exchange, according to Fichajes. Separately, Manchester City have held talks with Barcelona over the sale of Erling Haaland while exploring a possible reunion with Julián Alvarez, per a report from indykaila. Both stories remain at the rumor stage, with nothing in the reporting suggesting a formal bid or agreement on either front.

Real Madrid’s Reported Mac Allister Swap Idea

Fichajes describes Mac Allister as unsettled at Liverpool and frames the Camavinga exchange as a concept Real Madrid are weighing rather than an active negotiation. There is no confirmation from either club, no reported valuation attached to the Argentine, and no indication Liverpool have entertained parting with him. It’s the kind of swap speculation that tends to surface when a midfielder’s long-term future looks uncertain, not unlike the fee-gap questions that dogged Real Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri earlier in the window.

Barcelona’s Haaland Talks and the Wider Striker Search

The more eye-catching thread involves Manchester City potentially bringing back Julián Alvarez next summer, a scenario that has only emerged after City sat down with Barcelona regarding Haaland’s future. The source stops well short of saying Barcelona have advanced talks, tabled an offer, or agreed personal terms with the Norwegian – it simply notes City are exploring the reunion with Alvarez as a consequence of those Haaland conversations.

The timing fits Barcelona’s broader hunt for a long-term No. 9, a search that has already touched on Lautaro Martínez and included work on alternatives detailed in Barcelona’s striker search. On the financial side, SPORT report that Barcelona have cleared outstanding debts from previous deals for Dani Olmo, Robert Lewandowski, Vitor Roque, Jules Koundé and Raphinha, though no total figure or itemized breakdown is provided.

Rivals and the Clubs’ Reported Positions

Real Madrid aren’t alone in circling Mac Allister. Fichajes also report that Atlético Madrid are ready to rival Los Blancos for the midfielder should he become available, though again there’s no detail on Liverpool’s asking price or whether either Madrid club has made contact with his camp.

None of the reporting establishes Barcelona’s actual spending capacity for a Haaland deal beyond the debt clearance itself, and the SPORT item makes no claim about what that clean sheet does for the club’s La Liga registration limits going forward.

What Happens Next

Mac Allister’s situation hinges on whether he genuinely becomes available and whether Real Madrid convert their reported monitoring into something concrete – Atlético’s interest only sharpens that question. On the Barcelona side, the Haaland-Alvarez thread is worth tracking, but until a specific outlet reports a formal offer or fresh talks, it remains speculative business rather than an advancing deal.