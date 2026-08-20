FC Barcelona have made Lautaro Martínez their leading striker target after Atlético Madrid’s definitive refusal to negotiate a Julián Álvarez departure, according to Gerard Romero on Jijantes. Deco has reportedly turned his attention to the Inter Milan captain, with the Argentine said to be open to a move to Camp Nou.

Why Barcelona Have Pivoted Away From Julián Álvarez

Barcelona had been trying to find a formula to sign Álvarez from Atlético, but the club’s stance has definitively closed that door. With Álvarez no longer an option, Deco is exploring alternatives to strengthen the attack.

Lautaro now occupies the space Álvarez leaves behind on Barcelona’s list, with the Inter forward emerging as the main option for the Catalan club.

Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring for Inter Milan.

What Would It Cost to Sign Lautaro?

Lautaro is under contract at Inter Milan until 2029 and does not carry a release clause, meaning any deal would have to be negotiated directly with the Serie A club rather than triggered by a fixed payment. The figures being discussed for a potential departure are around €85 million, a considerable sum but significantly less than what Barcelona would have needed to spend to pursue Álvarez.

Barcelona do not want another operation to spiral financially after making a major investment in Rodri. Determining how much can be spent on a striker will be central to Deco’s next moves, as Barcelona seek a formula that could persuade Inter without stretching the club’s finances too far.

What Lautaro Would Add to Flick’s Attack

The sporting case is straightforward. Hansi Flick needs a striker capable of operating inside the penalty area while also contributing to the press and combining in possession. Lautaro can occupy central defenders, attack space and drop deeper to participate in the buildup before making another run toward goal.

His arrival would open up different attacking combinations alongside Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon and the rest of Barcelona’s forwards. Lautaro has also been one of Inter’s leaders for years and is accustomed to competing on the biggest stages, giving him the profile of a player ready to assume an important role in Flick’s team.

Gyökeres Still in the Picture

Viktor Gyökeres remains another option for Barcelona, though his situation depends on Arsenal first finding a striker capable of replacing the Swedish forward before seriously considering negotiations over his departure. That leaves the timing of any potential Gyökeres deal outside Barcelona’s control.

For now, the picture has become clearer. Álvarez is off the table following Atlético’s refusal to negotiate his departure, Gyökeres remains an alternative, and Lautaro Martínez has emerged as the major target to strengthen Barcelona’s attack.