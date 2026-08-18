Al-Hilal have made fresh contact over Marc Casadó, with the Barcelona midfielder’s departure from Camp Nou now looking increasingly likely, according to transfer expert Matteo Moretto. The 22-year-old was left out of Barça’s pre-season squad for the friendlies against Nottingham Forest and Udinese, a decision that has sharpened talk of a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Why Casadó is edging towards the door

Casadó no longer holds the standing he once did in Hansi Flick’s plans, with his role having shrunk over last season. Barcelona are keen to offload the Spaniard, and with the club pushing hard to bring in Rodri from Manchester City, freeing up both squad space and funds has become a priority this summer.

Photo by NAYEF ALENEZI on Pexels

Al-Hilal’s approach and Barcelona’s price

Al-Hilal are said to be making progress in agreeing personal terms with Casadó, who Barcelona value at more than €30 million. The Saudi club could look to negotiate the fee down as the two sides seek a figure they can accept.

According to Goal, Barcelona are holding firm closer to €40 million for the midfielder. That reported valuation underlines the remaining gap in negotiations, despite progress in talks over personal terms.

What this means for Barcelona’s midfield

Casadó’s potential departure comes as Barcelona pursue Rodri. The club have identified Casadó’s exit as a priority to create space and funds while they work on a move for the Manchester City midfielder.

Rodri displays his technical skill while controlling the ball for Manchester City.

Barcelona want to rebuild their midfield and add depth in the position. Any sale and any incoming midfield signing would form part of that wider reshuffle.

What happens next

With personal terms reportedly advancing and Barcelona’s valuation still central to negotiations, Casadó’s future will depend on whether the clubs can reach an agreement. His omission from the pre-season squad suggests Barcelona are preparing for the possibility of an exit, while the final fee remains to be settled.