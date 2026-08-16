Barcelona have returned to Manchester City with a third offer for Rodri after their first two proposals were rejected, according to Sportingpedia. The earlier bids were worth €50 million and €60 million respectively, while the latest proposal is reported to be around €70 million as City continue to seek €80 million.

How the Rodri talks have developed

Barcelona have increased their offer after the initial approaches failed to meet Manchester City’s valuation. The gap between Barcelona’s previous €60 million bid and City’s reported €80 million asking price has remained the central issue in the negotiations.

The figure now under discussion is approximately halfway between those positions, putting the latest proposal at around €70 million. It remains unclear whether the amount includes performance-related bonuses.

Separately, Get Spanish Football News reported that transfer insider Ben Jacobs described the package under discussion as worth more than £60 million, or more than €70 million, and said Barcelona were optimistic about completing a deal.

Where matters stand

Barcelona remain confident that an agreement can be reached soon, according to Sportingpedia. Rodri returned to Great Britain from Madrid after his holiday and is scheduled to resume training with Manchester City, although that may not happen if the clubs finalise a move quickly.

Manchester City have yet to formally accept Barcelona’s improved terms. Until an agreement is reached and the remaining details are settled, the transfer cannot be considered complete.

Ferran Torres sale and Cancelo talks

Barcelona have also agreed to sell Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain for €50 million. Sportingpedia reported that the transfer fee is expected to be used immediately as Barcelona continue working on incoming deals.

Ferran Torres representing the Spanish national team.

On another front, Barcelona are negotiating over Joao Cancelo’s return from Al-Hilal. The clubs had appeared close to an agreement worth around €10 million, but Saudi outlet Al Yaum reported that Al-Hilal have raised their asking price to €15 million.

The change followed Simone Inzaghi’s decision to leave Cancelo out of Al-Hilal’s squad for their league opener. Sportingpedia reported that the coach does not appear to count on the Portuguese defender and does not believe he is physically ready to compete, despite Cancelo training with his team-mates for a week.

Cancelo has continued to post images of himself in Barcelona colours on social media, indicating that he wants to return to the club. Al-Hilal’s increased valuation leaves Barcelona to decide whether to meet the new demand or risk the deal collapsing in the final days of the transfer window.

Joao Cancelo representing the Portugal national team.

What happens next

Barcelona’s third Rodri offer has moved closer to Manchester City’s reported valuation, but the clubs still need to agree on the final structure and terms. The outcome of those talks will determine whether Barcelona can complete the move while continuing work on their other transfer business.