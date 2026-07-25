Diario AS report that Thiago Almada is on the verge of leaving Atletico Madrid for Flamengo, with personal terms already agreed and negotiations between the clubs entering their final phase. Journalist Matteo Moretto corroborated the story, reporting that Almada is very close to Flamengo and that the deal with Atletico is on the point of collapse – in Almada’s favour, not the move itself.

A Disappointing First Season at the Rojiblanco

Atletico signed the Argentine international from Lyon twelve months ago, paying €20 million for 50% of his federative rights. It was a deal built on the back of an impressive season in France, but Almada never translated that form into consistent performances at the Metropolitano. Los Colchoneros had already identified him as a sellable asset before the World Cup, wary of further erosion of his market value.

Thiago Almada presents his Atletico Madrid jersey during his official unveiling.

Atletico’s sporting director Mateo Alemany set the exit price at exactly what the club had invested: €20 million. That figure has since risen as Flamengo pushed harder, and the two clubs are now working towards a total package approaching €27 million, or roughly $30 million, according to Diario AS. The remaining sticking point is the payment structure, which AS suggest is unlikely to derail a deal at this stage. Almada’s situation had already been flagged as part of Atletico’s wider summer sell-off strategy, with the club under pressure to generate funds before pursuing further reinforcements.

Flamengo’s Terms and the Brazilian Push

Flamengo have not only reached an agreement with Almada’s representatives on personal terms – Atletico gave the Brazilian club explicit authorisation to open those talks directly, a clear signal that a sale was preferred over any extension of his stay in Madrid. The contract on the table runs four seasons, keeping Almada at the Rio club through 2030.

Brazilian journalist Raisa Simplicio reports that Almada’s representatives are due to fly to Rio de Janeiro by the end of this week to finalise the arrangement and fulfil the wishes of Flamengo coach Leonardo Jardim. The timing fits neatly with Flamengo’s broader ambition: the club has invested heavily this summer, Lucas Paquetá’s high-profile return to Rio earlier in the year setting the tone for a window defined by serious financial commitment.

Flamengo supporters create a vibrant atmosphere with red smoke and flags at the Maracanã.

What Happens Next

The visit to Rio by Almada’s camp is now the next concrete milestone. If that meeting produces agreement on the payment structure – the last unresolved element – Atletico and Flamengo should be in a position to announce the deal formally shortly after. There is no indication from either side that a rival bid has emerged to complicate proceedings.

For Atletico, the logic is straightforward: recouping close to their original outlay on a player who underdelivered clears the books and frees space for targets that fit Simeone’s plans more naturally. The club’s hardline stance on retaining key players this summer makes the willingness to move Almada on all the more telling about where he now sits in the pecking order.