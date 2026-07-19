Barcelona are weighing up whether to sell Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain this summer or extend the Spanish forward’s contract, with Barca Blaugranes reporting that Torres is already in advanced talks with the Ligue 1 club ahead of a possible move to the French capital.

Contract situation puts Barça under pressure

Torres is in the final year of his deal at the Camp Nou, which means he will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January and could leave on a free transfer next summer. That reality makes this window the last realistic opportunity for Barcelona to recover a meaningful fee for a player they signed from Manchester City in January 2022 for €55 million.

Complicating matters further, Barca Blaugranes note that Barcelona would face an additional €8m payment to Manchester City if Torres signs a contract extension – a clause baked into the original transfer agreement. That figure effectively raises the floor for what a renewal would cost the club in total outlay, making the decision considerably less straightforward than it might appear on paper.

The case for keeping Torres

The argument against selling is not trivial. Since arriving in 2022, Torres has scored 65 goals in 207 appearances in all competitions, including 41 in 140 La Liga games, with 22 assists across that span. Those are not the numbers of a passenger. Barca Blaugranes also point out that his habit of making intelligent runs into dangerous positions often goes unrewarded by team-mates rather than reflecting a deficiency in his own game.

The comparison to Robert Lewandowski is instructive: strikers require the right service, and Torres has arguably been on the receiving end of inconsistent supply rather than consistently poor finishing. His versatility across the front line and willingness to operate as a rotation option – without agitating for more minutes – represent exactly the kind of squad profile that Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, with its busy attacking rebuild underway, needs depth within.

What selling would mean

The case for cashing in is equally coherent. Barca Blaugranes acknowledge that Flick is not entirely convinced by Torres’s output, and this summer represents the last window in which Barcelona could command anything approaching a fair fee. Allowing him to run down his contract would yield nothing from a player who cost the club €55m four years ago.

There is a broader financial dimension here too. Barcelona’s capacity to register incoming signings under La Liga’s salary rules remains constrained, and a Torres sale would generate both a fee and wage-bill relief. The club’s summer has already been shaped by those pressures, with the ongoing pursuit of attacking reinforcements adding further urgency to offloading assets rather than accumulating them.

Decision point approaching

Barca Blaugranes report that it is not yet clear whether Barcelona have sanctioned the talks between Torres and PSG, though the logic of doing so – if Flick’s confidence in the player remains partial – is fairly evident. Whether the club opts for continuity or a clean exit, a definitive answer seems unlikely to wait much longer as the summer window moves into its final phase.