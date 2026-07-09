Atlético Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Morten Hjulmand (27, Danish) from Sporting CP for a fee of €40m plus add-ons, with Fabrizio Romano confirming on July 9 that both clubs have started paperwork exchange and the midfielder will fly to Madrid the same day.

From Lisbon to the Metropolitano

Hjulmand joined Sporting CP from Italian side Lecce in August 2023 on a deal that ran until 2028, quickly establishing himself as the defensive midfield spine of Rúben Amorim’s and then subsequent coaches’ setups in Lisbon. His performances in Liga Portugal – built on pressing intensity, ball recoveries and aerial presence at 1.85m – drew consistent interest from clubs across Europe’s top five leagues before Atlético moved decisively this summer.

The €40m fee sits well below the €80m release clause written into his Sporting contract, meaning Atlético have extracted a negotiated discount rather than triggering the clause outright – a meaningful saving that reflects both clubs’ appetite to do business. The new deal runs until June 2031, giving Los Rojiblancos five years of contractual security on a player entering his peak years.

The transfer continues a move that had been building for several days, with the broad contours of an agreement having taken shape before Romano’s confirmation of the final structure.

A Classic Simeone Profile

There is little mystery about why Atlético want Hjulmand. Diego Simeone’s system demands midfielders who can win the ball, screen the back four and handle the physical load of a Europa League and La Liga double programme – a description Hjulmand fits more cleanly than most. His profile is less about creative output and almost entirely about defensive solidity and positional discipline, which is precisely the currency Simeone values.

The signing sits alongside a notably active summer for Los Colchoneros. The club’s willingness to spend meaningfully this window signals a summer with real structural ambition rather than reactive patching.

What Comes Next

With Hjulmand already en route to Madrid on the day the agreement was confirmed, the immediate focus shifts to medicals and the formal signing of his contract. The precise breakdown of the add-ons in the Sporting agreement has not been disclosed. Once registered, attention will turn to how Simeone integrates him into the midfield from the off, and what his arrival means for the futures of the existing options in that position.