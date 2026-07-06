Atletico Madrid and Sporting CP are closing in on an agreement for midfielder Morten Hjulmand, with transfer reporter Matteo Moretto reporting that the two clubs are in advanced negotiations over a deal for the Danish international.

A Saga That Has Been Building Since June

Hjulmand, who joined Sporting from Serie A side Lecce in 2023 and has captained the Lisbon club since establishing himself as one of the Primeira Liga’s most complete midfielders, has been on Atletico’s radar for much of the summer. Portuguese and Spanish outlets first reported concrete club-to-club contact in early July 2026, following an initial approach that Sporting acknowledged but did not immediately act on.

The player’s side has not been a complication. Hjulmand’s agent, Ivan Marko Benes, is reported to have already met Atletico sporting director Mateu Alemany to discuss personal terms, with those talks understood to have reached a verbal understanding. The remaining friction has been entirely about the transfer fee itself, which is where the deal has been snagged.

The Fee Structure Atletico and Sporting Are Negotiating

Sporting’s position has been consistent throughout: the club wants a minimum of €40 million in fixed fees, with bonuses on top, and have cited Hjulmand’s contract running until 2028 as justification for holding firm. Some Portuguese outlets have reported the club’s full valuation sits in the €40 million to €50 million range, while Atletico have been working toward a structure in the region of €45 million including add-ons.

Hjulmand’s contract includes an €80 million release clause, but Atletico have no intention of activating it, preferring instead to negotiate a structured deal below that threshold. That is a well-worn approach for Los Colchoneros, whose willingness to construct add-on-heavy deals has defined much of their recent recruitment activity.

The sticking point, as framed across Spanish and Portuguese coverage, is whether Sporting will accept a package in which a meaningful portion of the fee is conditional rather than guaranteed. If they do, there is no indication from either camp that anything else stands in the way.

Timing Is Starting to Matter for Sporting

Sporting have a pre-season camp scheduled in the Algarve on July 11, and at least one Portuguese report noted the club would prefer the Hjulmand situation resolved before then. Prolonged uncertainty over the captain’s future is not ideal preparation, and the internal pressure to reach a conclusion adds a degree of urgency that works in Atletico’s favour.

Los Colchoneros have been actively reshaping their midfield this summer, and their pursuit of central midfield options has been a thread running through their entire transfer window. Hjulmand, at 25, fits the profile of a player who can anchor Diego Simeone’s engine room for years rather than months.

What Happens Next

Atletico are expected to submit a revised offer imminently, with that bid likely to test whether Sporting’s resistance to an add-on-heavy structure has softened given the July 11 deadline looming. If the financial gap closes, the deal could move toward formal completion quickly – personal terms are already settled, and both clubs appear motivated to conclude business.