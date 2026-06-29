Fabrizio Romano confirms that Alejandro Grimaldo (30, Spanish) will complete his transfer to Atlético Madrid today, with the fee reported at around €20m. Romano’s report signals that the paperwork phase is either underway or imminent, bringing a saga that has run for several weeks to its expected conclusion.

As previously covered on Football Espana, personal terms between Grimaldo and Los Colchoneros had already been settled, with the outstanding issue being the gap between Atlético’s valuation and Leverkusen’s asking price. That gap has now closed.

What the €20m figure actually confirms

The distinction worth drawing here is between what Romano’s figure represents and what the full contractual structure may contain. The €20m framing aligns with the lower bound of what Spanish outlets have been reporting – figures ranging from €20m to €23m including add-ons – while Sky Germany and Bild had previously indicated a structure closer to €22m fixed plus €3m in bonuses, implying a total of €25m. Romano’s characterisation of ‘around €20m’ most plausibly refers to the guaranteed fixed element rather than the ceiling of the deal.

‘Completing today’ in procedural terms means the clubs have reached full agreement and the formalities – contract signing, medical if not already done, official notifications – are being processed. It does not necessarily mean a public announcement drops within hours, though one is expected shortly from both clubs.

The fee and what it tells us about how this deal was struck

Leverkusen entered negotiations with an internal floor of around €30m, a figure reflecting both Grimaldo’s contract validity until 2027 and his status as one of their most decisive players in the historic 2023-24 title run under Xabi Alonso. Atlético’s opening position was considerably lower, and the fee negotiation evolved through several stages before landing in the €20-25m range. That Leverkusen accepted below their stated floor is not especially surprising given the structural dynamics at play: Grimaldo had communicated he would not extend beyond 2027, which meant the German club were effectively selling with a diminishing return clock already running.

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro and sporting director Simon Rolfes travelled to Madrid to accelerate the final stages of talks, a detail that underlines how seriously the club took extracting the best available outcome rather than simply ceding to Atlético’s position. The compromise they landed on represents a meaningful capital gain on a player who arrived on a free from Benfica in 2023.

What this means for Atlético Madrid’s summer

Grimaldo arrives as Atlético’s first major defensive signing of the summer and addresses a specific structural problem on the left side of Simeone’s back line. His profile – crossing output, set-piece delivery, capacity to function as an auxiliary wing-back – fits the demands of a Simeone system that has grown increasingly reliant on wide fullbacks contributing in both phases. The contract reportedly runs to 2029 with an option for a further year, framing this as a core investment rather than a short-term solution.

The path to Grimaldo was not linear. Atlético had been tracking Marc Cucurella as an alternative left-back option earlier in the window, a pursuit that collapsed when Real Madrid moved for the Chelsea defender, forcing sporting director Mateu Alemany to concentrate resources on the Leverkusen route. As previously covered on Football Espana, the broader summer picture at Atlético involves a series of outgoing situations – including Sørloth, Almada, and Giménez – that will partly determine how aggressively they can move on remaining targets.

What this means for Bayer Leverkusen

For Leverkusen, the arithmetic is straightforward: Grimaldo cost nothing in 2023 and leaves for a fee in the region of €20-25m, a pure capital gain on a player who became central to their Bundesliga title and was described internally as possibly the best free-kick specialist in the division. The concession from their €30m floor is real, but the counterfactual – holding out and watching his market value erode as he entered the final year of his deal in 2026 – was clearly judged less attractive than closing now.

German outlets had consistently framed Leverkusen as prepared to hold firm on their valuation. The outcome suggests that firmness had limits once Grimaldo’s own preference to return to Spain became an operational reality in negotiations rather than background noise.

The next meaningful development will be the formal announcement from both clubs and Grimaldo’s unveiling at the Metropolitano – and whether Atlético’s confirmed business on the left flank then frees Alemany to address the midfield additions that remain on the summer agenda.