Marca report that Barcelona are unwilling to meet Atlético Madrid’s asking price for Julián Álvarez (26, Argentine), with the Blaugrana’s ceiling sitting at around €120m rather than the €150m Atlético have demanded following Real Madrid’s rejected bid earlier this month. The same report notes that Álvarez, speaking after Argentina’s World Cup 2026 win over Austria, said a move is “best for everyone” – and has not closed the door on Real Madrid as a destination.

As previously covered on Football Espana, Atlético Madrid formally rejected Real Madrid’s €150m offer for Álvarez earlier in June, with Los Colchoneros pointing suitors towards the player’s €500m release clause as their public line on valuation. That position has not shifted, and Barcelona are now the side most actively engaged with the situation – though their financial ceiling falls well short of what Atlético are asking.

The gap between Barcelona’s ceiling and Atlético’s floor

The distinction worth drawing here is between Barcelona’s willingness to negotiate and their willingness to pay. Marca report that the Blaugrana are preparing an improved bid of around €120m, structured across fixed fee and add-ons rather than a straight cash payment, having already seen a previous offer in the region of €100m turned away. That means the club are moving in the right direction – but the gap between €120m and Atlético’s publicly stated position remains substantial.

Atlético’s reference to the €500m release clause is not a literal negotiating position, but it signals clearly that Los Colchoneros do not feel compelled to sell below their own threshold. The €150m Real Madrid offered was rejected without extended talks; a €120m Barcelona bid, even if more genuinely structured, would face the same ceiling arithmetic. Joan Laporta has reportedly earmarked Álvarez specifically to partner Lamine Yamal in Barça’s next attacking iteration, making this a sporting priority rather than an opportunistic pursuit – but sporting desire and financial capacity are two different things inside the Camp Nou offices right now.

Barcelona are also waiting on further salary-cap clearance from LaLiga before formalising any improved bid structure, which means the Blaugrana cannot move as quickly as their daily contact with Álvarez’s camp might otherwise suggest.

What the Real Madrid angle actually means

Álvarez’s refusal to publicly rule out Real Madrid is analytically significant in a way that goes beyond a standard non-committal answer. It introduces optionality that complicates Barcelona’s position: if the player is genuinely open to the Bernabéu, Atlético have leverage to hold out for a higher fee, force a bidding dynamic, or simply use the Madrid threat to keep Barcelona honest on price. The distinction here is between Álvarez not ruling Madrid out and Álvarez actively pursuing a move there – and on the available evidence, these are very different things.

Álvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, claimed publicly to have “no knowledge” of Real Madrid’s reported approach, saying “no one has contacted us about it” – a statement that, if taken at face value, would suggest the €150m bid was conducted entirely at club level without player-side engagement. As covered on Football Espana, Madrid have since cooled their interest while Barcelona maintain daily contact with Álvarez’s representatives. That asymmetry in operational tempo matters: Madrid appear to have made a bid without a clear line to the player, while Barcelona have the relationship but not yet the fee.

The broader read on Madrid’s €150m offer, shared across Spanish media and amplified on Spanish television, is that it functioned primarily as political theatre – Florentino Pérez fulfilling a campaign promise around a high-profile Galáctico signing without ever being close to an agreement. Whether that reading is entirely fair is debatable, but the absence of any player-side engagement reported by Hidalgo lends it credibility.

What this means for Atlético Madrid’s summer

Atlético’s negotiating position is, on paper, strong. They have a player who has publicly signalled he wants to leave, which ordinarily weakens a selling club – but Cadena COPE report that Los Rojiblancos are prepared to keep Álvarez in the squad and limit his minutes if summer offers fail to meet their requirements. That is not merely posturing: Diego Simeone has managed unsettled players in this fashion before, and Atlético’s structure allows them to absorb the short-term friction.

The COPE report also surfaced a separate track involving Arsenal, with Atlético said to want a fee of between €40-60m plus Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres in any deal with the Premier League club. That package – essentially offloading Álvarez at a significant discount in exchange for a replacement they rate highly – suggests Atlético are weighing squad-building logic against pure fee maximisation, at least in one scenario. The tense history of Barcelona’s pursuit has complicated that dynamic further, with Los Colchoneros wary of facilitating a move that directly strengthens a direct rival for La Liga titles.

What next for Julián Álvarez?

The saga enters its most consequential phase once Atlético return from their post-World Cup break and sit down formally with Álvarez’s camp. At that point, the club must either engage seriously with Barcelona’s improved bid structure or hold firm and risk an increasingly public standoff with a player who has already declared the situation untenable. Álvarez’s preference is to stay in La Liga, and Marca’s reading is that Barcelona remain his first choice – but a player who won’t rule out Madrid publicly retains leverage of his own.

The next meaningful development will be whether Barcelona can close the gap between their €120m ceiling and Atlético’s actual selling threshold – and whether Atlético’s willingness to keep an unhappy Álvarez on the bench proves to be a genuine strategy or a position that collapses under the pressure of a World Cup summer.