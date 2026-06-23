Cadena COPE report that Atlético Madrid are pursuing a swap-plus-cash structure with Arsenal to sell Julián Álvarez (26), demanding Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres alongside a cash payment in the range of €40-60m in any deal for the Argentine. The report, attributed to COPE collaborator Manolo Lama, adds that Los Colchoneros have categorically ruled out selling Álvarez to Barcelona and are prepared to leave him on the bench rather than accept terms they consider unfavourable.

As previously covered on Football Espana, El Chiringuito’s Jota Jordi had already claimed Atlético had a closed agreement to sell Álvarez to Arsenal structured around €50m plus Gyökeres, framing it as a near-done deal. The COPE reporting does not confirm that framing, but it does corroborate the general shape of the proposal being explored between the two clubs.

What the deal structure actually means

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyökeres (27, Swedish, Arsenal) from Sporting CP last summer for approximately €70m including variables. Transfermarkt currently places his value at around €65m, meaning the mooted package – Gyökeres plus up to €60m in cash – carries a combined theoretical value in the region of €115-125m. That figure sits well above what Real Madrid were prepared to offer for Álvarez earlier in the summer, which reportedly reached €150m when structure was accounted for, but it falls dramatically short of the €500m release clause built into his Metropolitano contract.

The structure is designed with a specific logic: Atlético avoid losing Álvarez for pure cash at a figure that would make them look desperate, while simultaneously solving a genuine squad need at centre-forward by landing a proven Premier League goalscorer. The cash element compensates for any residual valuation gap. For Arsenal, the arithmetic is more complicated – they would be paying a meaningful cash sum on top of a striker who scored 21 goals in his debut season at the Emirates.

Where the claim comes from and what weight it carries

Manolo Lama is a senior figure at COPE and Tiempo de Juego, which gives this report more institutional weight than a late-night El Chiringuito intervention. That said, TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey explicitly pushed back on Jota Jordi’s earlier framing, stating that no agreement has been struck and describing the Gyökeres-plus-cash scenario as unlikely, while confirming that lines of communication between Arsenal and Atlético are active. The two accounts are not necessarily incompatible – one describes an Atlético demand, the other the absence of Arsenal’s acceptance – but they do conflict on how advanced the situation is.

No on-record statement from either club has confirmed or denied the structure at time of writing. The account from Gil Marín’s office that preceded this saga – in which Atlético’s chief executive reportedly phoned Joan Laporta personally to say Álvarez was not for sale – sits oddly alongside the COPE report, though it is consistent with a strategy of closing the Barcelona route while opening an alternative. As previously covered on Football Espana, Barcelona and Real Madrid have both stepped back from active pursuit, which strengthens Atlético’s hand in directing where any sale goes.

What this means for Atlético Madrid’s summer

The rejection of Barcelona is not merely tactical – it reflects a residual institutional sensitivity at the Metropolitano that predates this particular saga. The tension between the two clubs over Álvarez’s future has been building since the spring, and Atlético’s willingness to let him sit unused rather than sell to a direct domestic rival signals that Gil Marín considers the optics of that outcome worse than the financial cost of carrying an unhappy player through pre-season.

Gyökeres’s profile – a physical, direct centre-forward – is a natural fit for Diego Simeone’s system, arguably more so than Álvarez, who has never fully resolved the question of where he sits in a Simeone side built around defensive solidity and vertical transitions. Alexander Sørloth would become surplus to requirements in that scenario, providing Atlético with an additional outgoing that could partially offset the cash component of the deal.

What this means for Arsenal

The ask from Atlético is a substantial one. Gyökeres arriving in north London last summer represented a major statement of intent from Mikel Arteta’s recruitment team, and offloading him after a single season – regardless of what comes back – would represent a sharp reversal. The combined cost to Arsenal of Álvarez under this structure, accounting for the Gyökeres fee and the additional cash component, would place the deal comfortably in the €130-135m bracket, consistent with the upper tier of recent striker transactions across European football.

Whether Arsenal view Álvarez as a meaningful upgrade on Gyökeres is the central analytical question, and it is not one the current reporting answers. Goal have noted that Arsenal are assessing their striker options this summer, which at minimum confirms that Arteta’s staff are willing to consider the position as open – but consideration is not the same as a decision to sell a 21-goal forward and pay extra for his replacement.

What next for Julián Álvarez?

With Atlético’s position hardened and the Premier League identified as the preferred destination, the saga is now contingent on Arsenal’s response to the structural demand. Gyökeres has not been publicly linked with any desire to leave the Emirates, and Arsenal have given no indication they are willing to use him as a makeweight regardless of what returns.

The next meaningful development will be whether Arsenal formally engage with the Gyökeres-plus-cash framework – signalling acceptance that their striker of the future is now a bargaining chip – or whether they walk away from the structure entirely and Atlético are left weighing up a cash-only offer from an alternative Premier League suitor.