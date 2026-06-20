Atletico Madrid have opened formal talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a €25m deal for Alejandro Grimaldo (30), according to transfer reporter Matteo Moretto. Fabrizio Romano has added that personal terms between the player and Los Colchoneros are already settled, with Grimaldo having “said yes to Atlético’s project” on a contract running to 2029 with an option for a further year.

As previously covered on Football Espana, Atlético had been in earlier discussions over a significantly lower fee in the €10-13m range, making the step up to a concrete €25m offer a notable shift in the saga’s momentum. The acceleration follows Atlético pivoting decisively to Grimaldo after Marc Cucurella agreed terms with Real Madrid, effectively collapsing one half of their two-track left-back rebuild.

Atletico Madrid open talks for Alejandro Grimaldo

The €25m figure sits beneath Leverkusen’s stated position. Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger and Sky Germany have both cited a €30m asking price from the German champions, meaning the gap between the clubs remains real, if not vast. Some Spanish outlets have also referenced a release clause in the €18-20m range, though Leverkusen’s willingness to engage at all suggests they are not treating that figure as a floor they will defend at all costs.

Grimaldo joined Leverkusen on a free transfer from Benfica in the summer of 2023 and became a cornerstone of Xabi Alonso’s title-winning side, contributing 14 goals and 12 assists across 44 matches from left-back. That output – exceptional by any positional standard – explains why Leverkusen are insisting on a premium despite having paid nothing to acquire him. His value as a set-piece specialist adds another layer to Atlético’s interest, given the tactical importance Diego Simeone places on dead-ball situations.

What this means for Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen’s position is shaped by a contract dynamic that leaves them with limited leverage over time. Grimaldo’s deal runs to 2027 on paper, but Spanish and German media both report that the player has formally communicated he will not extend, placing the German club in the familiar bind of selling now at a discount or waiting for a free departure. That context is what has moved Leverkusen from public resistance toward active negotiation.

Losing their vice-captain and one of the squad’s most creative outlets will force a significant defensive rebuild on the club. German media have noted that Grimaldo’s set-piece delivery and goal threat from wide areas are not qualities that are straightforward to replace, and the question of who fills that role will define a significant portion of Leverkusen’s own summer activity.

What this means for Atletico Madrid’s summer

For Atlético, the Grimaldo pursuit sits within a broader summer of active recruitment. The club has already been managing major outgoing business, and their pursuit of reinforcements spans multiple positions, reflecting the scale of the squad overhaul Simeone is overseeing this window. Grimaldo at left-back would represent one of the more impactful individual additions in that rebuild, given both his attacking numbers and his Champions League pedigree.

At 30, Grimaldo is not a long-term asset in the conventional sense, but Atlético’s proposed contract structure – to 2029 with an option – suggests they are pricing in peak-window value rather than resale. The fee of €25m is also notably more palatable than the alternatives that were in circulation earlier this summer, particularly given the player’s desire to return to La Liga has effectively narrowed the competitive field.

What next for Atletico Madrid and Grimaldo?

The outstanding question is whether Atlético’s formal offer is close enough to Leverkusen’s €30m valuation to unlock a club-to-club agreement without a prolonged stand-off. Leverkusen sources have indicated they are prepared to hold firm rather than sell significantly below their threshold, even accounting for Grimaldo’s non-renewal stance and the ticking clock on his contract value.

The next meaningful development will be whether Atlético move from opening position to a revised bid that bridges the gap to Leverkusen’s asking price, and whether the German club decide that certainty now is preferable to the risk of a diminishing return the closer Grimaldo gets to the final year of his deal.