Julian Alvarez still pushing for Barcelona move amid transfer saga

Julián Álvarez (26) is actively pushing to leave Atlético Madrid for Barcelona this summer, with the Argentine forward having informed both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain that the Blaugrana are his priority destination, according to Mundo Deportivo. The player’s representatives are now focused entirely on engineering a move to Camp Nou, a development that leaves Los Colchoneros in the uncomfortable position of holding a player who has made his exit preference clear while simultaneously holding enormous contractual leverage over any potential deal.

As previously reported on Football Espana, Álvarez had already informed Atlético of his desire to leave at the end of the season. He is contracted to the club until 2030 and carries a €500m release clause – figures that underpin what ESPN analyst Gabriele Marcotti describes as Atlético remaining in the stronger negotiating position regardless of the player’s stated preference. Atlético rejected a formal €150m bid from Real Madrid earlier in 2026, pointing to that clause as their public position, before Marca reported in late May that Los Rojiblancos might consider an offer in the region of €150m given signs Álvarez had declined a renewal.

Álvarez pushing for Camp Nou as priority destination

Mundo Deportivo report that Álvarez’s camp has been unambiguous in communicating Barcelona as the preferred and exclusive destination to other interested parties. The decision to effectively close the door on Arsenal and PSG while those clubs still held live interest is a significant escalation – it narrows Álvarez’s options and signals genuine commitment to the Barcelona project rather than a negotiating posture. Laporta and sporting director Deco have identified Álvarez as their primary striker target for the summer window, viewing him as the long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, with internal Barcelona planning built around a financial package in the region of €120m to €130m including bonuses – a figure some club sources describe as just about achievable within LaLiga’s financial controls.

Atlético’s contractual position remains the central obstacle

The saga’s central problem has not changed: Atlético’s openly hostile stance toward Barcelona’s pursuit means any negotiation begins in a position of structural disadvantage for the Blaugrana. The €500m release clause is legally binding and Atlético have demonstrated no hesitation in invoking it publicly, having done so against Real Madrid’s €150m approach. While Cadena SER reported in February that Atlético quoted Barcelona €200m in response to an enquiry, Marca’s late May figure of €150m as a potential threshold suggests the club’s position may be softening – though the gap between what Barcelona can structure and what Atlético will accept remains considerable.

Arsenal and PSG drop back as Barcelona’s wider summer picture takes shape

With Álvarez having ruled out both Arsenal and PSG as destinations, the competing bid landscape has effectively narrowed to a bilateral negotiation between Barcelona and Atlético. Barcelona are also said to retain an interest in Marcus Rashford from Manchester United as a secondary option in their attacking recruitment, though the Álvarez pursuit is clearly the priority operation. Álvarez scored 20 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions in 2025-26, numbers that reinforce both his value and Atlético’s reluctance to sell without a near-record fee.

What next for Julián Álvarez?

Whether Barcelona can construct an offer – combining a fixed fee with performance-related add-ons or receipts from outgoing sales – that satisfies both Atlético’s demands and LaLiga’s financial fair play constraints will determine whether this saga resolves before the window closes. Álvarez’s refusal to renew his contract and his explicit communications to rival clubs narrow his path considerably, but they do not force Atlético’s hand as long as the €500m clause remains the legal fallback. The next meaningful moment in this saga will be whether Álvarez is prepared to escalate further and push formally and publicly for the exit – and whether that changes Atlético’s calculus at all.