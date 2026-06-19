Marc Cucurella (27) has spoken publicly about his £52 million transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid, telling reporters from Spain’s World Cup base in Chattanooga, Tennessee that the deal was agreed in roughly a day and a half and that he had no doubts once the call came through. The Guardian published the full interview on Thursday, with Cucurella addressing both the mechanics of the move and the backlash from Barcelona supporters.

The fee, reported by Football Espana as £47.5 million fixed plus £4.3 million in add-ons, ties him to Los Blancos on a six-year contract running into the early 2030s. The agreement was finalised while Cucurella remained on international duty, a logistical quirk that, by his own account, suited everyone involved.

Cucurella explains his Real Madrid decision

Asked to describe how the transfer unfolded, Cucurella was unambiguous about the speed and the absence of any internal conflict. “It was all very fast,” he said. “I got a phone call one morning. My people told me the two clubs had the terms mostly agreed and that I had to decide if I wanted to go there. I had no doubts. It is a big step for me, very important in my career. It all happened in roughly a day and a half.”

That framing is notable because it removes any sense of a drawn-out saga – which, given that he had previously insisted he was happy at Chelsea, is clearly the impression Cucurella wants to leave. The speed also reflects the broader pattern of this window: Madrid moving quickly and decisively once a target is identified, with the bilateral negotiation effectively concluded before it became public knowledge.

The role of José Mourinho was a thread Cucurella returned to more than once. “Having a manager like Mourinho calling you and saying he can’t wait to work with you gives you a lot of confidence,” he said. “What I liked a lot is that he remembered a lot of things from the game I played against him for Chelsea against Benfica in the Champions League. He insisted that he believes I can add a lot to the team and the dressing room.” A manager doing his homework on a specific match to make a personal case is a recruitment tactic, but it is also a pointed signal of intent – and Cucurella received it as one.

Cucurella sends message to Barcelona fans

The more delicate passage of the interview concerned his La Masia roots. Cucurella joined Barcelona’s academy at 14, made just one senior appearance for the club, and rebuilt his career elsewhere – at Getafe, Brighton, and then Chelsea – before landing at the club Barcelona regard as their primary rival. He acknowledged the reaction without overstating it. “I have to respect everyone’s opinions. I am very thankful for everything I experienced in my career and what I learnt in La Masia. But there’s different chapters in life and I thought this was the right step for me. When Madrid comes for you, it is very difficult to say no.”

What Cucurella stopped short of saying is equally telling. He offered no apology, made no attempt to frame the move as anything other than a straightforward career decision, and declined to engage with the emotional weight Barça supporters might attach to it. The line about different chapters in life is doing considerable diplomatic work. He also noted that his wife Claudia and her family are Madrid supporters – a personal detail that reframes the move from betrayal to homecoming, at least within his own household.

What Cucurella’s arrival means for Real Madrid

Madrid’s signing of Cucurella is consistent with the approach Mourinho has taken since arriving: high-profile additions with immediate starting credentials rather than developmental acquisitions. The left-back position has been an area of squad discussion at the Bernabéu, and the context of Antonio Rüdiger’s recent contract extension suggests Madrid are actively consolidating their defensive core ahead of next season rather than leaving positions open. Cucurella arrives with four Premier League seasons behind him and a Spain international profile that requires no adjustment period at international level.

For Chelsea, the departure is another instance of losing a dependable starter – someone who had become a fixture rather than a fringe option. The £52 million return is substantial, but replacing a left-back of Cucurella’s consistency mid-window presents its own complications.

What next for Cucurella at Real Madrid

Cucurella will remain with Spain for the duration of their World Cup campaign before returning to Madrid for pre-season integration. The next meaningful development will be Mourinho’s first competitive selection, which will confirm where the Catalan fits within the defensive structure and how quickly he displaces any existing options at left-back.