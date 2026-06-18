Marc Cucurella (27) has said he had ‘no doubts’ about joining Real Madrid from Chelsea, telling El Mundo that the opportunity was one he and his family could not refuse, while also sending a direct message to Barcelona supporters who may struggle to accept the move. The left-back, who came through La Masia before leaving the club permanently in 2020, signed a six-year contract with Los Blancos and will link up with the squad after Spain’s 2026 World Cup campaign concludes.

Cucurella joins on a reported fee of €55m plus €5m in add-ons, with the total package potentially reaching €60m. According to Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, Real Madrid hijacked the deal from both Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, who had been in advanced discussions with Chelsea before Los Blancos intervened. The transfer makes Cucurella one of the most significant early signings of José Mourinho’s new spell as Real Madrid manager, with Sky Sports reporting Cucurella was a priority target for the Portuguese coach.

Cucurella explains his Real Madrid decision

Asked in the El Mundo interview why he chose Madrid over other options, Cucurella was unambiguous: “Well, in the end there were different options, but when the Madrid team came I didn’t think about it, I think it’s a unique opportunity. In the end playing for Real Madrid is an honour and not many players can say it, so I had no doubts.” The framing – other options existed, Madrid ended the conversation quickly – aligns with reports that Atlético and Barcelona were both in the picture before Real Madrid’s approach accelerated the timeline.

Cucurella also placed the decision in a broader context of ambition, noting that both his family and immediate environment were aligned from the outset. “I think that both I and my environment, my family, were clear, that it is an opportunity that we could not refuse and I am very happy with the decision we have made.” He returns to La Liga after five seasons in England, the last four at Chelsea where he made over 160 appearances and added the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup to his honours.

Cucurella sends message to Barcelona fans

The more delicate element of the interview was Cucurella’s address to Blaugrana supporters, for whom a La Masia product signing for Real Madrid carries an obvious sting. His response was measured rather than apologetic: “I tell you that life has different stages. In this case, I have had to make an important decision and I have no doubt, I think it is a big step for me.” He stopped short of any direct acknowledgement of what the move means symbolically, instead leaning on the logic of individual ambition.

The reference to childhood dreams and Champions Leagues – “the team with the most Champions League in the world” – is unlikely to soften the blow for many Barcelona supporters, but Cucurella’s connection to the club was always complicated. He made just one competitive appearance for the first team before spending years on loan at Eibar and Getafe and eventually leaving permanently.

What Cucurella’s arrival means for Real Madrid

The signing addresses a clear positional need for Mourinho, who inherits a squad in transition amid ongoing political uncertainty at the club. Cucurella provides experienced, proven cover and competition at left-back, and at 27 arrives at an age where Madrid can reasonably expect a return on a six-year commitment. Real Madrid’s willingness to spend in the region of €60m on a full-back, while simultaneously pursuing other targets as illustrated by their €150m bid for Julián Álvarez being rejected by Atlético, signals the scale of Mourinho’s rebuild ambitions this summer.

For Barcelona, losing out on a former academy product to their direct rivals is the more pointed subplot. Whether Hansi Flick’s side move quickly to address the left-back position they failed to fill will be a thread to follow as the window develops. Cucurella’s formal presentation at the Bernabéu is expected shortly after Spain’s World Cup campaign ends, at which point Mourinho’s tactical deployment of him will come into clearer focus.