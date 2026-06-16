Atletico Madrid’s Plan B striker target rejects summer approach

Galatasaray have categorically shut down Atletico Madrid’s interest in Víctor Osimhen (27), with the Turkish club’s president Dursun Özbek making clear the Nigerian striker is not available for transfer this summer. The rejection eliminates one of Los Colchoneros’ contingency options as they look to shore up their forward line ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The approach had been framed internally as a fallback rather than a primary target. Atletico’s striker situation has been complicated by persistent external interest in Julián Álvarez, which prompted the club to quietly assess alternatives in the event that pressure on their Argentine forward intensified beyond what could be managed.

Galatasaray reject Osimhen approach

Özbek declared that Osimhen was a costly signing who will not be sold, underlining the player’s importance to the squad and pointing to the striker’s own stated happiness at the club. Since joining from Napoli, Osimhen has scored 59 goals in 74 appearances for Galatasaray, contributing to two Superliga Turca titles and a Copa de Turquía. According to Mundo Deportivo, Osimhen had shown some personal interest in Atletico and their manager during the recent Champions League, which made the approach viable in theory – but Galatasaray’s position left no room for negotiation.

What this means for Atletico Madrid’s summer

The closure of the Osimhen route matters in context. Atletico’s broader summer planning has already been shaped by difficult decisions, and losing a credible backup striker option narrows their room to manoeuvre. The club’s primary concern remains retaining Álvarez, who is protected by a €500m release clause and a contract running until 2030 – terms that have not dissuaded Real Madrid, Arsenal, Barcelona, and PSG from monitoring the situation, as reported by ESPN. The asking price Atletico have set for Álvarez has not moved, and Los Rojiblancos have consistently stated that any club wishing to discuss him is welcome to trigger the clause rather than open a negotiation.

What next for Atletico Madrid?

With the Spanish window closing on September 1, Atletico now need to identify alternative striker options if they are to have a fallback in place at all. Whether the club pursues another target quietly or decides their existing squad depth is sufficient will depend partly on how aggressively interest in Álvarez develops over the coming weeks – and whether any club ultimately tests the clause rather than the door.