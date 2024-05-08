WATCH: Real Madrid players receive hero’s welcome for Bayern Munich showdown

Real Madrid are aiming to book their place in another Champions League final, as they chase their 15th title in the iconic competition. After last week’s 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena, all that’s required is a victory over Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu, and they will be at Wembley Stadium on the 1st of June.

Ahead of Wednesday’s second leg, Los Blancos’ squad were given a hero’s welcome as they made their way to the Bernabeu. Marca have released exclusive footage from the team bus, which shows the extent of what the atmosphere looked like from a player’s perspective.

💣 ¡EXCLUSIVA! Así se ha visto el ambiente en los aledaños del Santiago Bernabéu desde dentro del autocar del Real Madrid 💣#UCL pic.twitter.com/n5rHNTBf8T — MARCA (@marca) May 8, 2024

The atmosphere inside the Bernabeu was just as good, with a large stadium-wide tifo welcoming the two sets of players onto the pitch ahead of the match starting.

Real Madrid’s squad should certainly be up for this, and they will more than fancy their chances of reaching the final. Their 12th man could end up being the difference.