Barcelona will have certainty on transfer plans before end of season after delivering documents to La Liga

Barcelona are facing a nervous wait to see if and by how much they are able to strengthen their side in the summer. They have delivered their financial accounts to La Liga, with the period to do so expiring on Tuesday.

As reported by RAC1, and carried by MD, Barcelona have submitted their accounts to La Liga, who will now have several weeks to evaluate the information, and calculate their salary limit. There has been optimism of late in Catalonia that they could return to within their limit this summer, having been over €200m in excess of their current €204m limit. Clubs who are over their limit can only use 50% of the expenses they move off their accounts, and 60% of the transfer fees they receive, to put towards registering new players.

Recent reports indicate that Barcelona could be interested in loaning out Vitor Roque this summer, who has not been playing much under Xavi Hernandez, but no doubt that move would be made with his impact on the salary limit in mind. The 19-year-old forward was signed for €30m plus €31m in variables, and was only registered as an emergency signing in the place of Gavi, who was injured for the rest of the season. As things stand, Barcelona will have to register him for next season as a new signing still.