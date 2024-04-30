Barcelona Real Betis

Two La Liga clubs alert to Barcelona starlet’s possible exit this summer

It’s been reported in recent days that Vitor Roque could leave Barcelona during the summer transfer window. The teenage forward, who arrived in January from Athletico Paranaense, has struggled to make an impact over his first few months in Catalonia, and he could depart on loan in search for regular football.

If Barcelona do decide to allow Roque to leave, which would leave Robert Lewandowski as their only recognised striker for next season, then he could join a fellow La Liga club. According to ABC, both Sevilla and Real Betis are interested in taking the Brazilian international for the 2024-25 campaign.

There’s no doubt that Roque has been used sparingly by Xavi Hernandez since he joined Barcelona during the winter, although he arrived ahead of schedule so that he would have extra time to adapt. It would be a surprise if he were to be loaned out next season.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Real Betis Sevilla Vitor Roque

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News