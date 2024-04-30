Two La Liga clubs alert to Barcelona starlet’s possible exit this summer

It’s been reported in recent days that Vitor Roque could leave Barcelona during the summer transfer window. The teenage forward, who arrived in January from Athletico Paranaense, has struggled to make an impact over his first few months in Catalonia, and he could depart on loan in search for regular football.

If Barcelona do decide to allow Roque to leave, which would leave Robert Lewandowski as their only recognised striker for next season, then he could join a fellow La Liga club. According to ABC, both Sevilla and Real Betis are interested in taking the Brazilian international for the 2024-25 campaign.

🚨 Sevilla and Real Betis consider asking Barcelona for the loan of Vitor Roque. @abc_es — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 30, 2024

There’s no doubt that Roque has been used sparingly by Xavi Hernandez since he joined Barcelona during the winter, although he arrived ahead of schedule so that he would have extra time to adapt. It would be a surprise if he were to be loaned out next season.