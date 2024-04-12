WATCH: Fan sent for a plunge after Andreas Christensen comes good on bet

It seemed as if everything Xavi Hernandez touched turned to goals on Wednesday night, as he masterminded an away win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. It cost one fan a cold dip mid-game.

Xavi had sent on Pedri just after the hour-mark, and with his first touches, he crafted an exceptional assist for Raphinha to equalise for Barcelona. His next move was to send on Andreas Christensen on his birthday. Entirely to script, the Danish defender nodded in from a corner with his first touch too.

A video emerged after the game of a fan watching the game with his friends, saying ‘if Christensen scores, I’ll throw myself in the pool’. To their credit, it took a matter of seconds for them to strip off and fire themselves into the water.

'If Christensen scores, I throw myself in the water'. Christensen: 🫵pic.twitter.com/9fGje0T8w8 — Football España (@footballespana_) April 11, 2024

The night did have something of a sour tinge for Christensen ultimately, who was booked and will miss the second leg due to suspension.