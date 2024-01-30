Sporting Director Deco planning €200m firesale at Barcelona this summer – report

Barcelona are looking to tear down their ‘project’ after the resignation announcement made by Xavi Hernandez on Saturday, and Sporting Director Deco will be the one charged with doing it.

The feeling in Can Barca is that Barcelona’s current squad is not adequate for their objectives, despite claiming at the start of the season that it was good enough to compete for every trophy. Sport report that Deco wants to restructure the squad, and will only be able to do so by selling starters in order to fund that overhaul.

His target is to bring in around €200m in sales this summer, inspired by both economic pressure and sporting needs, as the Catalan daily put it. The first victims will be Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso, who are out of contract and will not be renewed. Raphinha is another player who is likely to be encouraged towards the exit door.

Meanwhile one or two central defenders will leave too ‘without a doubt’, and these decisions will depend on the players themselves and their personal decisions.

It is probably no coincidence that this emerges after Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with defender Ronald Araujo. Barcelona maintain that he is not for sale, but the Bavarians are reportedly willing to pay €100m for Araujo, which would get them halfway to their target.