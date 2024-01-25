Spanish Football Federation release statement in support of referees amid VAR controversy

Referees have been a major talking point in Spanish football for many years, but especially so in the VAR era. That scrutiny increased tenfold this week after the events of Sunday’s controversial match between Real Madrid and Almeria, and the subsequent VAR leaks from incidents during that fixture, and also others.

It’s not a good time to be a referee in Spain, and because of this, the Spanish Football Federation have released a statement backing the country’s officials, especially those operating in La Liga. They also condemned these leaks for a second time, having done so earlier in the week.

“The RFEF wants to show its support, solidarity and confidence to referees and referees in the face of the attacks they are suffering in the exercise of their powers. Likewise, it wishes to strongly condemn the theft and dissemination of various audios from the VAR system, as it is a clear violation of data protection, which is why it has been brought to the attention of the Guardia Civil, as announced yesterday.

“The path towards transparency and understanding of refereeing work is a firm decision of the RFEF and its CTA, which will continue to carry out its work with professionalism and rigour. The refereeing collective is a benchmark in Europe and around the world, as UEFA and FIFA recognise, appointing Spanish referees in major events, such as World Cups, European Championships or the Champions League.

“Respect for the referee must be a maxim for all levels linked to football. Referees and referees are an essential part of this sport and the respect they deserve is an important example for social behaviour.

“It is everyone’s ultimate responsibility to ensure and promote it. Football and its proper development depend on it. Without referees there is no football.”

This situation doesn’t look like blowing over any time soon, which is far from ideal for those within the Federation.