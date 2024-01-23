Spanish Football Federation to open investigation into leaked VAR radio with suspect in mind

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will launch an investigation to find out how audio from a VAR decision that was not released made it into the public. While the decision not to sanction Vinicius Junior for striking Alejandro Pozo in the face has confused many, the fact that it became public is a major problem fror the RFEF.

It threatens to compromise the integrity of the competition, when this sort of pressure is being applied to the referees. The audio was made public by Barcelona-based journalist Gerard Romero, but how he got hold of it is the big question being asked at the Spanish Federation.

Cadena Cope say that the clubs are not under suspicion, as they do not have access to the audio, and neither are media supplier Mediapro, as they provide the technology but not the service. The same goes for the video operators, the Hawkeye operators (responsible for VAR) and members of the Referees Committee, who are all also some way down the line of suspects. In fact, the RFEF feel currently that the best explanation may be that a former employee who had access to the platform where the audios are stored.