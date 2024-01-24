Sergio Aguero backs under-fire Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez – “He has Barca in his DNA”

Sergio Aguero may have only been at Barcelona for a few months before being forced to retire with heart problems, but he understands the pressure that comes with being Barcelona’s main striker.

That job now falls on Robert Lewandowski, who had an excellent debut campaign with the club in 2022-23. However, he has struggled this season, which has led to criticism from fans and the media alike, as well as reports that he could be sold by Barcelona in the summer.

Speaking exclusively to Stake, Aguero stated that it would be foolish for Lewandowski to be written off by anyone at this stage.

“He can’t be so off-pace if he scored against Real Madrid, can he? Strikers are measured by the amount they score, and the moment their production takes a dip, they’re ‘off-pace.’ What I think is that a world-class striker should never be underestimated.”

Aguero also backed Xavi to come good as Barcelona manager this season. He feels that criticism of his former head coach has been somewhat unwarranted in recent weeks.

“I’d say it wouldn’t do justice to a manager’s performance to base judgement on a single result. His side won La Liga last year, and they are playing two other major competitions.

“As I’ve said before: Xavi has Barca in his DNA. He knows the club well, he knows he has a lot ahead, and he has the right team to achieve the ambitions he set for himself at the beginning of the season.”

The next few weeks could be crucial for Barcelona, and they will need Xavi and Lewandowski to be on top of their abilities if they are to achieve success this season.