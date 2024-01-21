Atletico target 19 year old as Koke successor in midfield

Atletico Madrid look set for a very bust end to this window.

Diego SImeone’s team have several players on the way out, but are planning additions too.

David Medina in Marca is reporting that sporting director Anrea Berta has identified the club’s ideal target to come into central midfield to help out Koke, who is being overused at the moment.

The man they have their eye on is Bilal El Khannouss, the Belgian born Morocco international playing for Genk, currently at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He’s the “number 5” who Atletico have identified as their ideal target, and the 19 year old has huge potential. He was nominated for CAF’s “African Young Player of the Year” award back in November.

If Atletico can wrap up this signing before the end of January it would be a real coup for them, and would help Simeone’s attempts to add another trophy this season.