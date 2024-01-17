Xavi Hernandez compares Barcelona star’s injury woes to “a stab in the heart” – “He is the soul of the team”

It’s safe to say that Barcelona are in a very different moment, one that has plagued them for the last few months. That continued on Sunday with the humiliating Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Real Madrid, which has left many questioning whether Xavi Hernandez should remain as head coach.

Despite the recent setbacks, Xavi is still confident that Barcelona can bring home success, as he told the media (via Sport) ahead of Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash with Unionistas de Salamanca.

“I’m here as a coach because the objectives have been met. They came to Qatar and tell me that the goal is to finish in the top 4: we finished second. Last year, the goal was to win La Liga, and we won the league and the Super Cup. This year, winning titles. We’ve lost the Super Cup and I’ve already apologised. Qualifying for the round of 16 was a goal, and we have it. The goal is to win the Copa del Rey, La Liga and the Champions League.

“We are closer to success than defeat. It’s a message of positivity.”

Xavi would go on to lament Gavi’s absence as being a determining factor for the club’s poor form over the last few weeks.

“We lack Gavi’s leadership, his heart. The injury to Gavi is a stab into the heart. He is the soul of the team. That’s the reality.”

It’s clear to see that Xavi will be given the remainder of the season to bring success to Barcelona. If that does not happen, there is a strong chance that he is out of a job in the summer.