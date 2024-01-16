Athletic Club star Ander Herrera criticises European Super League plans – “You take away dreams and illusions”

The European Super League has been a very contentious talking point over the last three years, and especially so in recent months when A22, the company now behind the project, released its new proposals for three-tiered tournament.

Barcelona and Real Madrid remain firmly behind the project, although at this stage, they are the only ones to have committed to the Super League. Many clubs, including the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, have rejected it, and continued to back UEFA’s current setup.

It’s not just clubs have aren’t behind the Super League, players are also against it. Specifically, Athletic Club’s Ander Herrera spoke on the matter to ESPN Brasil (via Relevo), and he also took aim at A22 CEO Bernd Reichart about comments he made in regards to smaller teams being disadvantaged in the ESL.

“We’re going to leave the jokes aside and be serious.

“I don’t like it because I think you take away dreams and illusions from the fans of smaller teams. Big teams are big because there are small teams.”

La dura crítica de Ander Herrera a la Superliga: 💬 "Quita sueños y quita ilusiones". 🎥 @gustavohofman pic.twitter.com/LKWcK85NpM — Relevo (@relevo) January 16, 2024

Much of the beauty about the current setup in European football is that the likes of Girona and Athletic Club can play in the Champions League after an incredible season. The Super League would not allow this, so you can understand why so many people, including Herrera, are against it.