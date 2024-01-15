Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid’s top target for summer transfer window

Real Madrid are in a very good place at the moment. They won their first trophy of the season, that being the Spanish Super Cup, on Sunday when they dismantled Barcelona, and they will be eyeing up more by the time the summer rolls around. When it does, attention will turn to transfers, and Los Blancos should be active.

They have been heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe, whose contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, but as Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his exclusive column, he isn’t their top target for the summer – that title goes to Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies.

“Alphonso Davies is a top target for Real Madrid in the summer. Nothing will happen this January, but Real Madrid want to push to sign Davies in the summer transfer window – they are working on it, discussing internally, with Davies always mentioned as one of their top targets.

“Bayern can try to extend Davies’ contract, for sure, but if they can’t get anything done by around April or May, then the left-back could leave and for sure Real Madrid will be there. Keep an eye on this one because Real Madrid certainly consider Davies one of their priorities for the summer window.”

Left-back has been an area of concern for Real Madrid over the last few seasons, but Davies would certainly address that. If he does join, the likelihood is that Ferland Mendy, currently first-choice in the position, would leave.