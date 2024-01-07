Barcelona given green light to sign 16-year-old Brazilian sensation likened to Lionel Messi

One of the most sought after footballers of the next 18 months is expected to be Palmeiras youngster Estevao Willian. The 16-year-old is expected to follow a similar trajectory to that of current teammate Endrick Felipe, albeit at this stage, he looks much more likely to head to Barcelona, rather than Real Madrid.

Earlier this season, Estevao revealed that his dream is to join the Catalan giants, whom he has been a huge fan of over the years. Fortunately for him, the feeling is mutual, and Barcelona are prepared to fend off plenty of interest and their own financial woes in order to make a big effort towards signing him.

MD say that Barcelona would have already made a move for Estevao had they not been in financial turmoil, which has forced them to prioritise other operations for the time being, given that the teenager cannot join until the summer of 2025. However, they will make their move at some stage, and Palmeiras won’t stand in the way.

Estevao and his agent will prioritise a move to Barcelona, and at this stage, all signs point towards a deal being very likely over the next 18 months. It would be a major coup for the Catalans, who recently added Vitor Roque to their squad – another Brazilian star of the future would be excellent news.