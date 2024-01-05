Former Real Betis President in intensive care following intestinal problem

Former Real Betis President Manuel Ruiz de Lopera has been taken into intensive care, following a problem with his intestines.

Ruiz de Lopera, 79, is currently in hospital after he complained of pain in his gut, which turned out to be a recurrence of a previous issue by the name of diverticulosis. Causing inflammation and potentially internal bleeding, was taken in on Thursday, say Marca.

In charge of Betis for a decade between 1996 and 2006, he oversaw Betis getting into the Champions League and winning a Copa del Rey, but his stint ended in controversy, with fans protesting his leadership. During that time, he also plunged Betis into financial problems, and they were relegated not long after. The Benito Villamarin stadium was also named after Ruiz de Lopera between 1997 and 2010, by himself. During his time in charge, Betis also competed with the top names in football for major transfers, breaking the world record to sign Denilson.