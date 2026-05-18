Barcelona have a number of open ends to tie up this summer, as they look to improve their squad this summer. One of them is the left wing spot. Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has expressed a desire to remain at the club, but increasingly it appears as if the Blaugrana will go in a different direction.

While the noises coming out of the club are that Hansi Flick is happy with Rashford, Barcelona appear reluctant to pay up the €30m in his contract to make the deal permanent. For their part, United seem unwilling to budge on that price. The left-wing spot, ostensibly a back-up role, remains their third priority of the summer too, meaning that they may look to cut costs on there rather than on a centre-back or a centre-forward.

Hansi Flick impressed by Ez Abde against Barcelona

According to Cadena SER, Real Betis winger Ez Abde impressed Flick during their 3-1 win over Los Verdiblancos at Camp Nou. Abde has been linked to Barcelona in recent months, and that rumour was denied last week, but conflicting reports claim that the Catalan side enquired about his availability this summer.

🚨 JUST IN: Fermín López will be out for THREE months! [@totcosta] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 18, 2026

Abde gave Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde plenty of problems in the first half, and even had a goal disallowed for offside. The radio outlet explain that Flick paid close attention to his performance, and came away with a positive image of the Morocco international.

Doubts about Ez Abde return

Barcelona sold Abde for €7.5m three years ago, but still retain a 20% sell-on clause on him, which would effectively act as a discount on his price. There has been talk that the Premier League are also interested in Abde, and there is also some doubt about his desire to take on a back-up role at Barcelona.