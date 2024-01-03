Newcastle United considering replacing Eddie Howe with La Liga manager

Girona manager Michel Sanchez is sure to be in high demand at the end of the season, and the Premier League’s richest club have taken an interest in his superb work.

The Catalan side have shocked Spain this year, and come into 2024 level with Real Madrid at the top of the table, despite only winning promotion two seasons ago. While there has been no suggestion that it would happen in the near future, Michel has been tipped as a long-term successor for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City – the two of course being linked by the City Football Group.

Meanwhile down the road in Barcelona, Michel has been mentioned on multiple occasions as an alternative to Xavi Hernandez next summer, should President Joan Laporta lose faith in him. At any rate, Girona will have to work hard to keep him.

According to Marca, Newcastle United are the latest side to take him into consideration for a future position. Eddie Howe was widely praised for qualifying the Magpies for the Champions League last season, and although injuries have been a major factor, Newcastle are in free-fall currently. Sitting 9th in the Premier League and having finished bottom of their Champions League group, there is a good chance that they miss out on Europe altogether next season.

The Madrid-based outlet claim that Newcastle are seriously considering him as an option for the job should Howe lose it. Spanish coaches are doing a roaring trade in the Premier League currently, with three of the top four sides managed by La Liga exports.