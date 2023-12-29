Barcelona unmoved over Sergi Roberto contract extension

Barcelona will not rush a decision over a contract extension offer for full back Sergi Roberto in 2024.

The veteran defender signed a one year extension in Catalonia in 2022 and his current deal will expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Both Barcelona and Roberto remain confident over an agreement being reached which would activate a 12 month extension on into 2025.

However, there are no formal talks planned at this stage, as Barcelona continue to balance a delicate financial situation at the club.

Star players have been sold and released in recent years, as part of cost cutting exercise at Barcelona, and Roberto could be released, if the figures do not add up in his favour.

As per the latest from Marca, all parties will wait and see how the situation develops in 2024, with the 31-year-old likely to demand some clarity over his first team role for next season, before committing to a new contract.