Barcelona restart contract talks with midfielder

Barcelona will try to retain captain Sergi Roberto this summer, despite reports earlier in the summer that they were to show him the exit door.

The 32-year-old midfielder has been on short-term deals for the last two seasons, and as per MD, the Blaugrana have contacted him to explain that they would be interested in extending his contract once again.

A meeting with his agent Jose Maria Orobitg is due to take place immediately – they will offer him the same salary as he is currently on. Roberto is one of the lower owners in the squad, and has previously commented in public that he earns similar wages to an academy agreement.

The veteran midfielder’s performances in recent months have convinced Barcelona to change their mind on it, and they have communicated to Roberto regardless of who the manager is next season. In addition, his leadership in the dressing room and professionalism are valued by the hierarchy.

Roberto has encountered fitness issues in recent times, but with Barcelona continually moving towards a younger squad, his presence could be useful as a rotational option next season. After just 19 appearances, five goal contributions and just over a thousand minutes, his contribution has been small but useful, and he is not eating into minutes for younger players.