Barcelona facing Vitor Roque major registration problem in the summer

Barcelona have agreed to bring forward Vitor Roque’s arrival by six months in order to start his adpatation early and give them an alternative up front. The 18-year-old Brazilian arrives on a deal that will see him on a seven-year contract, and move for €30m plus €31m in variables.

However they could be facing issues in the summer as they are now, according to Cadena Cope. Barcelona have used Gavi’s absence for the rest of the season via injury as a method of registering Roque, but once Gavi returns next season, Barcelona will be left with a conundrum.

They will need to free up €20m in salary cap space in order to register Roque. Currently they look short of doing so, with the unpaid €40m due from their sale of Barca Studios causing major issues in terms of the salary limit. President Joan Laporta and Treasurer Ferran Olive put up a bank guarantee in September to allow new signings to be registered, but if that money does not arrive, then the pair are set to lose €12m of their own money in July.

In addition to that added cost will be the renewal of Xavi Hernandez and his staff, and the new contract for Alejandro Balde. They claim that Gavi earns €14m gross per year, allowing them to register Roque for six months. His signing will cost them €12.2m this season, but that will increase next year. Roque’s salary is €7.5m gross, making a total just under the €20m mark, money they must find that money ahead of next season to re-register Roque.

The economic levers pulled by Joan Laporta were instrumental in allowing Barcelona to sign and build last summer. Yet their inability to get the firms to pay is taking its toll, the Blaugrana being constantly embattled with their salary limit. While they may have a masterplan, currently it looks as if sales will be on the cards ahead of the summer.