Manchester City star highlights Diego Simeone as key factor in development, tells hilarious Mich

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid might not have any real beef, beyond their Champions League meeting several years ago. And despite the fact that the latter are now playing fast, attacking football, Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola will always be placed in opposite of corners on the landscape of football interpretation. Yet for players, having the two can be beneficial.

That’s according to Rodri Hernandez. Regarded by many as one of the best midfielders in the world, the Spain international spent a year at Atletico Madrid after moving on from Villarreal. He would then add €50m to his asking price, moving to Manchester City for €70m.

"Football lives on goals, which is the most difficult thing to do. With these things I usually think that what you can't control shouldn't affect you much." Rodri Hernandez on missing out on the Ballon d'Or (DAZN). #ManCity #LaRoja pic.twitter.com/h8Qn4CIkwT — Football España (@footballespana_) December 27, 2023

Speaking to DAZN, as carried by Cadena Cope, Rodri explained that those 12 months helped him in a number of ways.

“Simeone made me grow in many facets such as competitiveness, wanting to win, in dueling. I have added all that to my game, which is also necessary in a team that plays football well.”

A number of midfielders who are responsible for starting attacks are enormously skilled with the ball these days, but perhaps struggle more without it. Finding that balance has become a trickier task, and while Rodri does, it has seen many managers revert to two deeper midfielders in order to cover that weakness.