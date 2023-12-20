Barcelona star suffering with jaw discomfort, will miss Club America friendly to undergo tests

Barcelona have announced a very strong squad for Friday’s friendly with Club America in Dallas, although eagle-eyed supporters noticed that Ronald Araujo was absent from the matchday squad list published on Wednesday evening.

Araujo, alongside injured stars Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso, Pedri and Gavi will all miss the match, which will allow Barcelona to earn much-needed funds ahead of the winter transfer window.

Jijantes have revealed the reason for Araujo’s absence. The Uruguayan broke his jaw earlier this month, and he continues to suffer pain from the injury. While the rest of the teammates will travel stateside, he will remain in Barcelona to undergo medical tests.

ℹ INFORMA @JijantesFC 🚫 Ronald Araújo no viaja a Dallas para disputar el partido contra el América 🏥 Continua con molestias en la mandíbula y se queda en Barcelona para descansar y seguir realizándose pruebas 🔗 https://t.co/OGW0AKAWMl pic.twitter.com/1kzs8jYQvy — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) December 20, 2023

Barcelona will hope that this is only a precaution. Although Araujo struggled during the 3-2 victory over Almeria on Wednesday, he is still an integral part of Xavi Hernandez’s squad, and that will remain the case for many years to come.