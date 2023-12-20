Barcelona announce full strength squad for Club America friendly in Dallas, several youngsters included

Barcelona’s competitive matches for 2023 may be done, but they will play one more fixture before their efforts for the year are done, as they will travel to take on Club America in a glamour mid-season friendly in Dallas.

Barcelona only just finished their match against Almeria, but the squad for the match has been announced. In terms of first team players, only those that are injured (Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso, Pedri and Gavi) and Ronald Araujo have been spared from making the trip, which will be used a money-making methods by the Catalans.

Several highly-rated youngsters have been included in the squad, such as Pau Cubarsi, Marc Guiu, Mikayil Faye and Pau Prim, while Frenkie de Jong – who didn’t play against Almeria due to suspension – is also quoted.

The match against Club America will take place in the early hours of Friday morning (3am CET), which is less than 36 hours after the conclusion of the Almeria match. Barcelona will certainly be hoping that no injuries are picked up from this.