Barcelona

Barcelona star takes aim at media following Royal Antwerp defeat – “They try to destroy us”

Barcelona suffered their second successive defeat in a row on Wednesday, as they disappointingly went down 3-2 to Royal Antwerp in their final Champions League group game. The fortunate thing for the Catalans is that the result mattered little in the wider context, as they still finished top of Group H.

However, at this stage, it has increased the pressure on Xavi Hernandez and his players. Barcelona have been under significant scrutiny in recent weeks after a string of poor performance, although Ferran Torres feels that it is unwarranted, and he took aim at the media for this.

“We know what Barcelona is like and the external noise. They try to destroy us and make us nervous.”

There’s no doubt that pressure is building at Barcelona. Xavi will take the brunt of it as he is the manager, but his players are not immune. A big response will be needed against Valencia this weekend in order to get the media off their back.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Ferran Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News