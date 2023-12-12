Revealed: Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona half-time team talk against Girona which couldn’t muster comeback

Barcelona slumped to a morale-sapping 4-2 defeat to Girona on Sunday night against Girona, and in the process saw themselves fall seven points off the pace, and fail to capitalise on Real Madrid’s draw at Real Betis. Manager Xavi Hernandez is in the spotlight for the lack of defensive structure, and found he could not motivate a response at half-time.

Xavi gave Barcelona team ‘the hairdryer treatment’ when they came in for the break, trying to rile up his side, telling them that they were not aggressive enough. MD detail that he told his side that they could not allow themselves to be dominated, go through the emotions, nor be beaten because Girona have more desire than them.

🚨 JUST IN: In certain sectors of Barça, a prevailing sense of concern has started to take root. @fansjavimiguel pic.twitter.com/Tsrk4XkRS4 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 11, 2023

He also told his side that ‘La Liga is slipping away’, and that it was a question of mentality given they were the better players. Xavi also believed that they dominated the opening half hour, even if they were beaten in the final 15 minutes.

While Barcelona did improve after the break, and created several chances, but could not put it in the back of the net. Ultimately, their ‘reaction’ subsided, and Girona were firmly in control for much of the second half.