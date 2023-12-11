Bayern Munich willing to submit record bid to Barcelona for Ronald Araujo if he gives green light

Bayern Munich are willing to break their transfer record to bring in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, as per the latest reports. The Uruguayan has been made their top target, and reportedly Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel phoned him last Friday in order to convince him to swap Barcelona for Bavaria.

On Monday, Sporting Director Christoph Freund admitted that conversations were taking place with Araujo, but Sport say that the German champions are not optimistic of persuading him to join them, but will do all they can in order to do so. Bayern have already explained their project to Araujo in order to try and convince him of a move, and have told him that they will break their transfer record (€95m, Harry Kane) in order to sign him, should he give the green light.

The 24-year-old committed to Barcelona on a four-year deal until 2026 last season, but it will have two consequences for the Blaugrana, in spite of his €1b release clause. It means they are likely to offer him a wage rise in order to keep Araujo happy, although they will have to get ‘inventive’ in order to do so within the salary limit regulations. Xavi Hernandez has also used Araujo at right-back on multiple occasions this season in order to keep Jules Kounde in central defence, and that experiment is likely to end now, with the club keen to ensure that he is as happy as can be.

Araujo seems completely committed to Barcelona, but with their precarious finances in play, and doubts about the direction of travel under Xavi, nothing is off the table. Nevertheless, it would be a major surprise if he were to be persuaded to leave.

Image via Eric Alonso/Getty Images