Bayern Munich Sporting Director responds to Ronald Araujo links – ‘There are some talks’

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, and are doing little to calm those rumours, without committing themselves to a position.

After news broke last week that Bayern had made Araujo a top target, manager Thomas Tuchel told the press that he ‘also spoke to his mother’ on Friday, following rumours of a phone call with the Uruguayan. The reporting in Spain is that the Blaugrana defender is content at the club, although some claim he could be open to a move next summer.

On Monday morning, Bayern Sporting Director Christoph Freund told Sport1 that he didn’t want to get into details.

“I don’t want to make a statement. The transfer phase is looming, in principle there are some discussions, but I don’t want to say anything about that in detail.”

Araujo has a €1b release clause, and Barcelona are unlikely to be keen on selling the 24-year-old, who has become the de facto leader of the backline. Barcelona’s precarious financial situation might open the door to a move a crack, given a major fee could solve a lot of their salary limit struggles.