Barcelona call up eight youngsters and drop four heavyweights for Royal Antwerp Champions League clash

Barcelona will be looking to get back on track this week against Royal Antwerp in their Champions League group stage finale, following their defeat to Girona on Sunday night. But Xavi Hernandez will likely be relying on youngsters to do so.

Marcos Alonso continues to join the injury list frequented by Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Inigo Martinez, which coupled with the senior stars being rested by Xavi, leaves their squad looking surprisingly light. Ilkay Gundogan, Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo have all been left out for their trip to Belgium.

Barcelona can only miss out on top spot if they lose to Antwerp, Shakhtar Donetsk beat Porto in Portugal, and there is a seven-goal swing in goal difference between the two, meaning the result is more or less safe.

Ander Astralaga, Diego Kochen, Marc Casado, Angel Alarcon, Pau Cubarsi, Aleix Garrido, Marc Guiu and Hector Fort have all been called into the squad to make up the numbers. Casado, Garrido, Guiu and Alarcon have all made their debuts previously, but it will likely see opportunities for Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde and Fermin Lopez too.