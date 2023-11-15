Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham seen training a day after leaving England camp due to injury

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was back out on the training pitch at Valdebebas on Tuesday, a day after returning from the England camp with an injury.

The 20-year-old exercised alone alongside Dani Ceballos, as he tries to recover from his dislocated shoulder, and like Ceballos who is coming from a muscle problem in his leg, is aiming to be back for their trip to Cadiz on Sunday the 26th of November, as per Marca.

Bellingham played through pain against Rayo Vallecano two Sundays ago after the injury, and was on the bench for Los Blancos against Braga in the Champions League, and against Valencia on Saturday. This is despite Los Blancos announcing that he would be out for two weeks to recover fully from his shoulder problem.

They were not best pleased with England when they called him up anyway, but after a day of assessment, Gareth Southgate released Bellingham to return to Madrid and continue his recover. Initially, the Three Lions had hoped to be able to use Bellingham for their second match this international break against North Macedonia, but it appears his next match will be in the white of Real Madrid.

Bellingham’s fitness is a matter of state in Madrid, despite their comfortable wins without him against Braga and Valencia. So far he has 13 goals and 3 assists in 14 matches, which accounts for 43% of their total goals.