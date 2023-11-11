Newcastle United interested in signing Barcelona star next summer

Barcelona are still suffering with the same financial problems that they’ve been dealing with for the last few years. As a result, they may be forced into significant sales next summer in order to do all of the business that Xavi Hernandez and Deco want to do.

Ansu Fati has been touted as the “big sale” that Barcelona will make, provided that he has a successful loan spell at Brighton this season, although Andreas Christensen could also be the one that is sold, as Sport say that he is attracting interest from Newcastle United.

Christensen hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked this season due to the emergence of summer signing Inigo Martinez, and with Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde as other centre-back options, Barcelona could perhaps afford to let the Danish international go, although he would be a significant loss.

At this stage, there is nothing advanced. Barcelona will be keen to hold on to Christensen unless they need to sell him, which could happen depending on how their financial situation develops over the next few months.