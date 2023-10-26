Barcelona star relishing Real Madrid battle – “It’s a game that you look at with a different enthusiasm”

As a boyhood Barcelona fan, Oriol Romeu knows all about El Clasico. He came through the famous La Masia academy, and played in youth matches against Real Madrid. However, this weekend will be his first chance to sample the iconic fixture in the flesh as a player.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who enjoyed time in the Premier League with both Chelsea and Southampton, joined Barcelona’s academy at the age of 12 before heading to the London-based club in 2011. Following his second spell in the Premier League between 2015 and 2022, he joined current La Liga high-flyers Girona, before linking back up with his boyhood team a year later.

Speaking to La Liga World ahead of Saturday’s Clasico, Romeu spoke on the fixture, as well as the proud feeling he has to be playing for his boyhood club.

“For a ‘Cule’, playing for Barcelona is a dream come true. Besides doing something that you really like, which is playing football, if you do it with the team that you have identified with since you were little, it has a place in your heart and is an added bonus.

“I arrived here when I was 12 years old and I lived on site at La Masia in my first year. I remember paying in Barcelona-Real Madrid games when I was little, it was a special, beautiful game. It’s a game that, since you were little, you look at with a different enthusiasm.”

Romeu also spoke on the transition between Girona and Barcelona, as well as touching on how life has been since returning to his boyhood club in the summer.

“I knew that I had done well at Girona, but coming to Barcelona was a huge challenge. I couldn’t have asked for more, being here and learning form my teammates and the coaching staff, it’s a very nice experience and one that I want to continue soaking up as I keep growing every day.

“Busquets has been the player who has best interpreted how to play in that position in midfield in recent years. The challenge is a big, beautiful one and that’s what we are here for, to try to rise to it and do it in the best way possible.”

Romeu has an excellent chance to start against Real Madrid on Saturday, and more than anything, he will be desperate to help his Barcelona teammates pick up the victory at the Olympic Stadium.

