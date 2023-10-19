Champions League sides set for €500m boost from next year

Teams that qualify for the Champions League from next season are in line for a significant financial boost from next season, according to reports in Italy.

Already the teams in Europe’s premier competition divide €2b between themselves, but from next season, UEFA will dish out a total of €2.5b.

It should be noted that from next season there will be a total of 36 teams in the ‘group stage’, which means an extra four teams. The competition will also mean an extra four games for each side. Hence per team and per match is not going up as dramatically as it may seem.

According to Calcio e Finanza (via Sport), the difference structure will see the prize money for market share and coefficients will drop from €900.9m to €863.6m. Yet the prize money for results will increase from €600.6m to €925.3m. Simply participating in the competition will see a pot of €678.5m split between the teams. That is up from €550.5m this year.

The changes will see a shift that means the traditionally successful sides will earn less money, and much more financial emphasis will be pushed towards actual results, although each side gets a fee for losing matches too.