Real Betis tie down exciting 23-year-old talent to new long-term contract

These next few weeks are crucial for Real Betis. Ahead of the January transfer window, the contract renewals of several first team players will be high on the agenda for Sporting Director Ramon Planes.

He has taken the first step towards this, with academy graduate Rodri Sanchez having agreed a new deal. The 23-year-old, who is very highly-rated within Los Verdiblancos, has signed on until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Rodri has been getting more and more first team football under head coach Manuel Pellegrini in recent seasons, and with his future now sorted, he could now see even more playing time in the coming weeks and months.

Next on the agenda for Planes will be new contracts for Juan Miranda and Guido Rodriguez, with both players’ current deals expiring at the end of the season. Promising teenager Assane Diao could also earn a new deal after a breakthrough to the Real Betis first team in recent weeks.