Barcelona growing increasingly frustrated with Nike over lack of stock for club kits

Barcelona currently have several problems that they are dealing with. Notably, the club continues suffering with financial issues, while they are also in the middle of a court battle over El Caso Negreira.

Compared to these, problems with club stock seems rather miniscule, but it is one that is becoming increasingly frustrating. As per MD, Barcelona home shirts are sold out on almost every adult size, with the only exceptions being XXL short sleeves and some long-sleeve sizes.

In Barcelona’s eyes, the problem revolves around kit supplier Nike. The club feels that Nike is not complying with the programming that was passed months ago from the club itself, known as Barca Licensing and Merchandising.

Barcelona will not have new stock in until the 23rd of October, the Monday of El Clasico week. Merchandise sales are a big help for the club in their quest to solve their financial struggles, so the club’s frustrations over this are understandable.