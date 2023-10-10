Yet another problem for Barcelona as key player injured on international duty

Barcelona have already had three players suffer injury problems in the last seven days. Robert Lewandowski suffered an ankle issue against Porto last Wednesday, while Jules Kounde and Lamine Yamal were injured against Granada on Sunday.

Lewandowski and Kounde will be out for a number of weeks while their respective injuries, while Lamine Yamal’s is not overly serious, but it has seen him pull out of the Spain squad for their Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Scotland and Norway.

He may not be the only Barcelona player to leave the La Roja camp, as Carrusel Deportivo have reported that Gavi picked up an injury during training on Tuesday. At this stage, it is not known how serious it is.

Gavi sat out Spain training on Monday, but it is yet to be revealed whether his injury one day later was a result of that. Barcelona will certainly hope not, otherwise their fury with La Roja and the Spanish Football Federation will be heightened further.

Barcelona will be keen to know the extent of Gavi’s injury as soon as possible, and there will be an air of desperation that the issue is not serious. The last thing Xavi Hernandez needs is another player missing ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.